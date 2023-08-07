Free Outdoor Series at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum on Second Saturdays of August & December

Families, kids, and adults of all ages can enjoy free outdoor activities while visiting Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park on the second Saturdays of August and December.

These activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences.

Age is not a factor; adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways, just as much as children do!

Themed activities will be held from noon – 2 p.m. on the following dates:

August 12, 2023: Beach Combing

December 9, 2023: Tale of the Christmas Spider

Registration is not required but encouraged so that we can ensure enough materials for participants. Please call ahead of time and let our staff know which session(s) you would like to attend. Admission is free.

Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, etc.).

For more information or to register, please visit Facebook.com/1836Light or call (301) 994-1471.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.