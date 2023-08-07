Armed 17-Year-Old Suspect in Stolen Vehicle is Charged After Being Shot

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday in Glenn Dale. Detectives have charged a teenager with possession of a loaded firearm. He’s a 17-year-old male from Mount Rainier.

On August 5, 2023, at approximately 12:30 pm, PGPD officers responded to the 9900 block of Marguerita Avenue for a reported shooting. The 17-year-old suspect had been shot in the incident and was transported to a hospital where he is currently in critical but stable condition.



The preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male located a car on Marguerita Avenue that had been stolen from his family member sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning. That theft was reported to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The stolen car had three occupants inside including the suspect who exited the vehicle. During a confrontation over the car, the adult male shot the suspect. The suspect was armed with a loaded handgun.

Both the adult male’s weapon and the suspect’s weapon were recovered. The adult male remained on the scene and rendered aid to the teenager. The two other occupants in the stolen car fled the scene in the stolen car.

After consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Commissioner regarding this investigation, the 17-year-old suspect faces multiple handgun charges and theft of a vehicle charges. At this time, no one else involved in this incident is charged in connection with the case.

This is an on-going investigation. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0045906.