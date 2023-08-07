Man Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Reportedly Running Red Light in Lexington Park

On Monday, August 7, 2023, at approximately 8:08 a.m., Emergency medical personnel staffing Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 39 heard a loud crash and responded to the area.

Ambulance 397 left their station and soon after located a two vehicle collision with entrapment at Great Mills Road and FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park.

A serious motor vehicle collision assignment was started which brought firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 and 9 to the scene.

Bay District responded with 11 firefighters and extricated the victim in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby for the male victim.

The victim suffered serious injuries to the head and was combative with First Responders resulting in police assisting crews in restraining the patient to a stretcher.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma with serious injuries.

Witnesses reported the Toyota sedan was traveling Northbound on FDR Boulevard when the vehicle ran the flashing red traffic signal at the intersection of FDR Boulevard and Great Mills Road, resulting in the Toyota travelling into the path of a Gradall machine which was Eastbound on Great Mills Road, resulting in a T-boned style collision.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

