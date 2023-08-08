One Injured and One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Hollywood

On Monday, August 7, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. John’s Road and Sandy Bottom Road in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with the operator of one vehicle trapped.

Firefighters extricated the victim in under 10 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported one patient to an area hospital.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported one patient to an area trauma center.

Police responded and handled the crash investigation.

All photos courtesy of ScanMD.

