Two Washington D.C. Men and One Juvenile Arrested in Calvert After Leading Police on Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

On August 6, 2023, around 3:15 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau received a call from a citizen advising he observed subjects attempting to break into his vehicle located in the 3500 block of King Drive in Dunkirk.

The victim advised the suspects fled in a silver Acura and that he was pursuing the vehicle.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the area of Southern Maryland Blvd and West Bay Front End Road in Lothian.



Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle as the registration came back as stolen out of Baltimore City, but the vehicle attempted to flee.

Cpl. Holt and DFC Durnbaugh swiftly boxed in the suspect vehicle. The driver, Gino Jacquesz Williams, 22 of Washington D.C. and a juvenile passenger were immediately detained.

The third suspect, Khairi Terrance Jones, 18 of Washington D.C. was apprehended a short time later.

A vehicle search revealed 20.7 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms and several pieces of personal property to include backpacks, purses, wallets, AirPods, an iPhone, etc. All of the property was returned to their respective owners.

Around 7:15 a.m., the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded back out to the 3500 block of King Drive in Dunkirk, for report of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported his Subaru Accent had been stolen from the residence. Deputies searched the area and the vehicle was recovered nearby.

Williams and Jones were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. During a search of the suspects at the jail, the key to the Subaru Accent was found on Jones.

Both Williams and Jones were charged with two counts of Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft $25,000 to $100,000, Theft $1500 to $25,000, three counts of Rogue and Vagabond, Burglary- 4th Degree/Tools, and CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

The juvenile was charged on a youth report and released to a guardian.

