One Transported to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Indian Head

August 8, 2023

On Monday, August 7, 2023, at approximately 5:34 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 3280 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

A short time after dispatch, the assignment was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck off the roadway and into a tree with the operator trapped and pinned.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested, however, all aviation was down due to weather.

Firefighters extricated the victim in approximately 15 minutes.

The patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

