Residents Quick Thinking Prevents House from Further Damage After Stove Catches Fire in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at approximately 1:55 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, Ridge, NAS Patuxent River, Second District and Seventh District responded to the 19000 block of Oak Court in Lexington Park, for the reported appliance fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the occupant getting all pets out of the residence and reported fire coming from the back of the stove.

Firefighters found fire coming from the gas pipe connected to the stove and extinguished the fire while securing utilities to the residence.

The residents quick thinking prevented further damage after they pulled the stove away from the wall and removed all pets and themself from the residence.

Personnel operated on the scene for under an hour before returning to service.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries not related to the fire, he was treated and released on scene.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

