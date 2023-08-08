One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Waldorf

August 8, 2023

On Monday, August 7, 2023, at approximately 9:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St Charles Parkway and St Thomas Drive in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

911 callers reported one vehicle into a tree with an unknown aged male trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one into a tree with the operator trapped.

Firefighters extricated the male victim in under 5 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested for the victim and landed nearby.

Trooper 2 transported the 60-year-old male to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

