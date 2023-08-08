Calvert County, Maryland, Ranked No. 1 Digital County in the U.S.

Calvert County, Maryland, has been ranked as the No. 1 Digital County in the nation among counties with populations up to 150,000 by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo).

The Digital Counties Survey is an annual measure of technology performance and innovation.

The survey, now in its 20th year, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; provide data analytics to allow decisions based on performance and outcomes; enhance cybersecurity; and apply innovative and emerging technologies to county priorities.



The award places Calvert County among a distinguished group of counties that have worked to improve their digital, citizen and government experience through technology and leadership. This is the first year Calvert County has participated in the survey.

As reasons for receiving top honors, CDG and NACo highlighted Calvert County’s work to implement a range of cutting-edge technologies, including a new human resources and enterprise resource planning system; a new inspections and permits system that reduced the average permit review time by more than half; an updated golf course management system for the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course; tools to analyze real-time data for constituent feedback and sentiment; and integration of ChatGPT into business processes after a thorough security assessment and usage guidelines were put into place; among other accomplishments.

“This recognition is a testament to Calvert County’s commitment to using technology for the benefit of our community,” said Calvert County Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “Through innovative digital solutions, Calvert is transforming the way we provide services, engage with our community and drive economic growth. It is an honor to be recognized as a technology leader as we continue to explore new advancements that will improve the lives of Calvert County residents.”

“We are honored and thrilled to receive this honor,” said Technology Services Director Stephen Pereira. “This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and collaboration of our talented team and the support of our forward-thinking leadership. We will continue pushing the boundaries of technology, embracing emerging trends and ensuring that Calvert County remains at the forefront of digital innovation to deliver exceptional services to our residents.”

Winners were named in each of five population-based categories:

Fairfax County, Va (1,000,000 or more)

Prince George’s County, Md. (500,000-999,999)

Prince William County, Va. (250,000-499,000)

Arlington County, Va. (150,00-249,999)

Calvert County, Md. (up to 150,000)

Learn more about the Calvert County Department of Technology Services and how it serves the community at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TechnologyServices. Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

