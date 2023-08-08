Police Recover Loaded Handgun from 16-Year-Old at Largo High School

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating after a student at Largo High School brought a loaded gun onto school property on Friday. The 16-year-old suspect is charged as an adult.

On August 4, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am, the assigned School Resource Officers were notified that during a fight at the school, several students observed the suspect with a gun.

The students alerted Prince George’s County Schools security personnel. The gun was recovered from the student.

The student is charged with multiple weapons offenses to include handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person and additional charges.