Crime Solvers Offering Reward in Carjacking Case at St. Charles Towne Center

On August 6, 2023. at 12:28 p.m., several suspects drove up to a woman who was getting into her vehicle in the parking lot of St. Charles Towne Center.

The two male suspects then exited their car, pulled the woman from her vehicle, and stole her black Ford Edge. The suspects fled in the victim’s car and the silver vehicle they drove up in. The woman was not injured and called police. Officers canvassed the area and detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Wimberly at 301-609-6491. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

