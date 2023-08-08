Police in Charles County Arrest 18-Year-Old Waldorf Man and Recover a Loaded Handgun

On August 5, 2023, at 4:11 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a suspicious vehicle located in the area of Chestnut Drive in Waldorf.

During the investigation, officers recovered a firearm from a passenger in the car which was found to be loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition.

Dejaunte Marquise Thomas, 18, of Waldorf, is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age. Thomas was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and other related charges.

On August 5, a district court commissioner released him from the Charles County Detention Center on a $3,500 unsecured bond.

M/Cpl. Saunders is investigating.

