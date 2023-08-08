Two Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Collision in Prince Frederick Involving Overturned USPS Vehicle

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at approximately 12:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hallowing Point Road and Calvert Fair Drive in Prince Frederick, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a USPS mail truck overturned and a Dodge pickup truck in the roadway.

Police officers were on scene within seconds of dispatch and applied a tourniquet to the operator of the mail truck.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched due to her injuries and landed at the scene.

Trooper 7 transported the 56-year-old female to an area trauma center with a serious arm injury/partial amputation, and an adult male to an area trauma center for an injury to the head.

Police are investigating the collision. Roadway is open and updates will be provided when they become available.

