Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Dunkirk, One Flown to Trauma Center

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at approximately at 2:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Northbound Route 4 at Brickhouse Road in Dunkirk, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one unconscious and possibly not breathing with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision with one trapped and one unresponsive, all patients were reported as breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby and responded from an area trauma center.

Trooper 7 transported one patient to an area trauma center. Emergency medical personnel evaluated two other patients on the scene, it is unknown if they were transported.

Police are looking into the collision as a possible road rage incident due to a 911 callers report.

Updates will be provided when they become available.