Judge Finds Man Criminally Responsible for Murder of His Mother in Tracy’s Landing

An Anne Arundel County judge on Tuesday found 25-year-old Andrew Beavers criminally responsible for the first-degree murder of his mother, Juanita Koilpillai, at their Tracy’s Landing home in 2021, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced.

The finding came just days after the Honorable Stacy W. McCormack found Beavers guilty of First-Degree Murder and Weapons Offenses following a weeklong trial in Annapolis.

He faces life in prison at sentencing, scheduled for November 30, 2023.



“The defendant had a history of assaulting his mother, and on this terrible day, it led to her loss of life,” Leitess said. “It is unimaginable that a person could do this to their mother, and I am thankful he will be held accountable.”

On July 25, 2021, Anne Arundel County police responded to the 6300 block of Genoa Road in Tracy’s Landing at about 3:30 p.m. for a report that a man found blood inside the home of his girlfriend, Juanita Koilpillai, an accomplished cybersecurity executive.

While searching the home, police found blood in the master bedroom leading to outside the residence. Police followed the trail and located Koilpillai’s body in a marshy area of the property covered in grass and other debris.

The Chief Medical Examiner found Koilpillai died from multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide. Koilpillai had 65 defensive wounds and 38 cutting and stab wounds.

A witness told investigators Koilpillai had an adult son, Andrew Beavers, who had assaulted her in the past. Beavers, who was known to frequently drive his mother’s car, was missing along with the vehicle.

On July 26, 2021, police located Beavers and the vehicle in Virginia. Beavers had a fresh laceration to his hand, which was still bleeding. He had no explanation for the injury.

Days later, DNA results showed a mixture of blood found on the suspected murder weapon was that of the victim and her son.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Russell and Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Jeffein Olin prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.