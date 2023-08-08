No Injuries Reported After USPS Vehicle Catches Fire in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at approximately 12:53 p.m., firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of 29697 Vincent Circle in Mechanicsville, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a USPS vehicle on fire and deployed an attack line while personnel extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was requested to investigate due to the vehicle being in motion when the fire started.

The operator of the vehicle escaped without injury and no injuries reported.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

