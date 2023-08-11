UPDATE: Police Continue Investigation and Seek Information After Woman is Shot in Waldorf

UPDATE: On August 7, 2023, at 11:02 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf to check on the welfare of a woman who had possibly been shot.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking out of an apartment building on Gallery Place with another person when unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds from a firearm.

The victim, an adult female, was struck by what appeared to be shrapnel; she was transported to a hospital.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Singh at 301-609-6471. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.



On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at approximately 11:01 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf, for the reported traumatic injuries.

The 911 caller advised a 31-year-old female was suffering lacerations from broken glass with dispatchers giving the caller bleeding control instructions.

Police arrived on the scene to find the female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Additional fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene and found the victim suffering from multiple injuries to the neck, the hip, and the abdomen.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.