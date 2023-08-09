Prince George’s County Woman Finds Second Big Win Two Weeks After Winning $50,000

$1 million scratch-off prize comes two weeks after $50,000 Pick 5 win

A 67-year-old Oxon Hill woman is in awe after winning two big Lottery prizes just two weeks apart. The lucky lady claimed a $50,000 Pick 5 prize on July 25 and came back this week to claim a $1 million $1 Million Royale prize, the first top prize claimed on the new $20 game.

The loyal Lottery player was out and about last Friday when she decided to stop in Al’s Beer & Wine in Oxon Hill to play her Lottery numbers. While there, she picked up five of the $20 $1 Million Royale scratch-off games because she enjoys playing newer games. That new game went on sale July 17.



The retired federal government employee took the instant tickets home and she and her husband, a retired Vietnam veteran, played the games together. The Prince George’s County player took two scratch-offs and he played three, revealing the $1 million prize on the last instant ticket.

“He was pointing at the ticket and said, ‘I think we won this much’,” said the lifelong Lottery player. “We just couldn’t believe it because we just won $50,000 in July.”

The mother of two and grandmother of six immediately called one of her sons to take her to a nearby Lottery retailer to confirm the win. “When it was confirmed, I took a picture and showed my husband,” she said, adding, “I said, ‘Meet Mrs. Millionaire.’”

“Mrs. Millionaire” was joined at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore by her daughter-in-law to claim the prize. The loyal player shared with Lottery officials that she has big plans for her financial windfall. Some of the funds will go toward her grandson’s college tuition. She also plans to remodel her home, help family members financially and save some of the prize to enjoy in retirement.

Her lucky Lottery retailer is celebrating, too. Al’s Beer & Wine located at 6224 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off worth $1 million.

The $1 Million Royale scratch-off game is still packed with prizes. There are six $1 million top prizes remaining, as well as six $50,000 prizes, 78 $10,000 prizes and many others ranging from $20 to $5,000.