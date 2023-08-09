UM Charles Regional’s Foundation Announces Ann Roberts Health Career Scholarship Recipients

The Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2023 Ann Roberts Health Career Scholarship program. This initiative actively promotes the advancement of Charles County students pursuing careers in health care. Each recipient receives $1,000 towards their college tuition.

“We are incredibly proud of this year’s impressive group of scholarship recipients,” said Noel Cervino, President and CEO of UM Charles Regional Medical Center. “We are honored to help these talented and dedicated students launch their careers in health care.”

This year’s Ann Roberts Health Career Scholarship recipients are:

Sarai Celestine of White Plains, Md., who will be attending the University of Maryland College Park where she will study veterinary sciences (2022 graduate of Maurice J. McDonough High School).

Camryn Ging of La Plata, Md., who has been accepted to Salisbury University where she will study nursing (La Plata High School graduate).

Sabinna Osang of White Plains, Md., who plans to study emergency nursing at Stevenson University (North Point High School graduate).

Madison Parker of Waldorf, Md., who plans to study medical biotechnology or pharmaceuticals at Stevenson University (North Point High School graduate).

Taylor Rozell of Waldorf, Md., who plans to study NICU nursing while at the College of Southern Maryland (North Point High School graduate).

Taylynn Taylor of Hughesville, Md., who plans to study genetic therapy and research at the University of Maryland College Park (La Plata High School graduate).

The Ann Roberts Health Career Scholarship is an annual program run by the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation. In 2022, it was renamed for Ann Roberts, a dedicated member of the Charles Regional Medical Center Auxiliary in La Plata, who served as a volunteer, president for 20 years, and then advisor for the organization. In her time with the auxiliary, Roberts accumulated over 34,000 volunteer hours.

The Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation was founded to help meet the medical needs of Charles County. In support of UM Charles Regional Medical Center, the CRMC Foundation continues to support projects that help the hospital better serve Charles County and surrounding communities.

About UM Charles Regional Medical Center

UM Charles Regional Medical Center is a member of the University of Maryland Medical System and serves as a regional, not-for-profit, integrated health system serving Charles County and the surrounding areas of Southern Maryland. Our mission is to provide excellent patient care as measured by the population’s health, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and cost effectiveness. UM Charles Regional Medical Center will remain the premier place to receive care and the premier place to provide care. For more information, visit www.UMCharlesRegional.org.

