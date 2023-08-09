60-Year-Old Flown to Trauma Center After Falling More Than 15 Feet in La Plata

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 7000 block of Rose Lane in La Plata, for the subject not breathing after a long fall.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller was performing CPR on a 60-year-old male who fell approximately 16 feet from a pole barn.

Crews arrived on the scene to report the patient was breathing and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.