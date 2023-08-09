One Transported with Life-Threatening Injuries After ATV Crash in Nanjemoy

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at approximately 7:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 4000 block of Dukes Place in Nanjemoy, for the motor vehicle collision involving an overturned ATV.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male unconscious with serious injuries to the head.

A helicopter was requested to respond and land nearby.

U.S. Park Police Eagle 2 was responding when medical personnel cancelled the helicopter and advised the patient will be transported by ambulance to an area treatment facility with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.