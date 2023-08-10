Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Announces New Speed Camera Site

The Calvert County Safety for Students Enforcement Program is in effect year-round.

The speed cameras will be moved randomly between the school zones.

As a courtesy, the locations of the cameras are posted on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office website and Facebook page.

The goal of the cameras is to reduce the number of speeding offenses in school zones, reduce accidents in school zones, maximize the enforcement operations of the Sheriff’s Office, and to provide a deterrent to potential future violators.

To this end, a new automated speed enforcement site will be in the 2400 and 2500 block of Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, in the northbound and southbound school zones of The Calverton School.

The current location of all speed camera enforcement sites consists of:

1. Huntingtown Elementary School

2. Northern High School

3. Northern Middle School

4. Dowell Elementary School

5. Mt. Harmony Elementary School

6. Windy Hill Elementary School

7. Calvert Country School

8. Mutual Elementary School

9. Mill Creek Middle School

10. Cardinal Hickey Academy

11. St. Leonard Elementary

12. The Calverton School

Automated Speed Enforcement Cameras are activated Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in designated school zones. Violators must be travelling 12 mph over the posted speed limit for the camera to activate and a citation to be issued. A school zone speed camera violation is a $40 fine with no points. Citations are issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

