Police Investigating Burglary to Phil’s Place in Hughesville

Phil’s Place is reaching out to ask to friends and family for help.

“On Friday, August 4th, 2023, sometime after 3 a.m. the vehicle pictured below pulled into the parking lot and the three occupants proceeded to break in, destroy property and steal products.

Thankfully, security cameras were able to capture the majority of the activity and this is where we are asking for your help.

The vehicle pictured is a GMC Yukon XL. We need your help identifying the vehicle which hopefully will lead to identifying the trash that did this our place, your place, Phil’s Place.

Please see that it has very noticeable damage to the bottom right side of the rear hatch. It appears to be a light color, maybe white, tan, grey, etc.

Occupants were all male, 2 of the 3 we are certain are white and the driver appears to be on the heavier side.

Please share this and help us find the trash that did this. We think this is a vehicle that is driven regularly because they took the time to cover their plates. Again, please share this and message with any information you can provide”

The suspects stole a jukebox, destroyed a pool table and stole four cases of Coors Light and approximately 25 bottles of Crown Royal.

