Police and Ritchie VFD Seeking Assistance in Locating Stolen Fire Department Vehicle

August 10, 2023

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and the Prince George’s County Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a stolen fire department vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2011 Chevy Silverado Pickup with Ritchie Volunteer Fire Department markings and Maryland Tag LG92945

The vehicle was removed from the Ritchie Volunteer Fire Department station located at 1415 Ritchie Marlboro Road in Capitol Heights, during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 10, 2023.

If you see or have any information regarding the location of this vehicle, please call 911.


