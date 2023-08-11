Football Season in Doubt for Many St. Mary’s Children Due to League Dispute

SMNewsnet was contacted by families who paid and registered in February, to play 10U football for the Mechanicsville Braves this season, as well as other citizens in the community. The families were recently informed their children are “ineligible” to play this season for their registered football team. A message received by SMNewsnet advised approximately twenty-eight children played for the Leonardtown Wildcat’s last year, but the majority left the organization to other teams, most signing up with the neighboring Mechanicsville Braves and Pax River Raiders, the only other two St. Mary’s County teams. Other league teams are located in Charles, Calvert County and King George, Virginia. According to concerned parents they left the Wildcats organization after a dispute between the team’s coach, Michael Hebb and Wildcats president, John Fort. At the conclusion of the season, Hebb was removed from the board and left the organization, joining the neighboring Mechanicsville Braves.

SMNewsnet attempted to find a website for the Southern Maryland Youth Athletic Conference (SMYAC) but the site was removed. Individual SMYAC team rules were posted but no single set of rules appeared available. Some teams listed SMYAC rules from 2015, while other organizations had rules from 2022. In the posted rules that were located, the rule referenced by SMYAC indicated “Organizations may only accept three players per age group a year from another SMYAC youth club.”

SMNewsnet, interviewed Sean Queen, a SMYAC board member. The SMYAC league represents children 7-14 years-old, with an estimate of 1,000-1,200 children. According to Queen the league was contacted by Wildcats President John Fort, concerned only seven kids had registered for the 10U Wildcats in July, when last year, the team had 28 or 29 players. Mr. Fort believed the players had transferred to other teams in violation of league rules. Eventually it was learned 10 previous Wildcats players were registered on the 10U Braves, in violation of the rule. Queen advised the three-child rule has been in effect for several years and all teams are aware. Queen continued he “doesn’t agree” with the rule and personally voted against it when enacted. Queen explained the rule was enacted to keep a team’s roster from being decimated and players owing fees to other franchises when they transfer. Since the rule has been in place, Queen acknowledged waivers have been granted in the past for other teams, but the Brave’s did not request a change or waiver to the rule in time. Queen advised due to the rule violation, that if more than three previous Wildcats players are registered on the Brave’s roster, they will be deemed “illegal players” and all their games will be forfeited (if played). Queen continued the rule is moot, if the Wildcats cannot field a 10U team but at this time, it appears the Wildcats have the required number of players.

Due to this dispute, one child previously on the Wildcats who was registered for the 10U Braves, has since registered to play for a team in Charles County as the family decided against returning to the Wildcats and due to the SMYAC rule he is unable to play for another team in St. Mary’s County, as that team has already absorbed three Wildcats players. Due to the extremely large number of children who chose to leave the Wildcats, only six of the of the approximately 17 would be permitted to play football in the county, as St. Mary’s County only has three football teams, leaving two teams to absorb the 17 players. Queen stated the remaining children are welcome to play for the Wildcats organization, however the rule would then begin again, meaning those same children and families who want to leave the organization would again be tied to the Wildcats for yet another year. The only way to release the children from the Wildcats organization the way the rule is now, is to have the remaining children forfeit their season or play for teams outside of St. Mary’s County. Practices typically are three/four nights a week, leaving many families scrambling to find transportation, as well as concern for the added travel time to and from practices on school nights. The families involved in the dispute, deny signing documentation permitting the Wildcats any claim to their children, nor were they aware of such a rule when their children played for the organization.

SMNewnet, spoke with President John Fort of the Wildcats. Fort advised Hebb was a board member in his organization last year. Mr. Fort advised Coach Hebb was removed following the end of last season. Mr. Fort told him he “could apply” to coach next year but that was up to the board if he would be allowed to coach. Fort continued, On July 11th he reached out to the Pax River Raiders and The Mechanicsville Braves about where his players had gone. Mr. Fort learned 4 players had transferred to the Raiders. When he advised the Raiders of the rule violation, the extra player was released from the Raiders and returned to the Wildcats. Currently the Wildcats have a coach and 13 players, the minimum to make a team by SMYAC rules.

The St. Mary’s County Government was also contacted for a comment on the situation and rules pertaining to county children in good standing with SMYAC being deemed “illegal” to play on county fields. According to Arthur Shepherd, Director of Recreation and Parks, the St. Mary’s County Government has no oversight of the leagues and charges $9.50 for each child registered. The fee covers the park rental, maintenance and other costs to the county, including staffing.

Youth football is big business for the teams in the leagues. In 2022, the Beach Buccaneers Youth Club President (and current SMYAC league president) stepped down from leading that organization due to financial irregularities. After a Town of Chesapeake Beach audit, the Buccaneers could not account for $94,723.04. (https://cdn1.sportngin.com/attachments/document/fcd2-2948202/2._Beach_Buccaneers_Audit_Findings_Letter_from_Holly_Wahl_Town_Treasurer_Redacted.pdf#_ga=2.25693236.844489795.1691638644-1053986389.1691547331). The town of Chesapeake Beach has programmed a projected $445,000 in park renovations scheduled for the team facilities. There are currently thirteen teams in SMYAC. The current financial activities of the other teams are not known.

Many league families are questioning the applicability of the application of the rule in this situation, as they deny any recruitment by the Braves or the new 10U coach, they owe no fees or equipment, nor is there a way to absorb such a mass exodus of children leaving the Wildcats organization to other county teams, meaning numerous children, through no fault of their own, will not have a football season.