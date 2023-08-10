Police in Charles County Arrest Waldorf Man for Drug Trafficking and Illegal Possession of Firearms

Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section have charged Irving Andraus Hill, 37, of Waldorf, in connection with drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

Following an investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Hill’s residence on Stream Vista Place.

Upon serving the warrant, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine HCL, crack cocaine, suspected Eutylone/ N,N-Dimethylpentylone, and 274 grams of cannabis were recovered. In addition, a loaded rifle with an obliterated serial number, a fully-loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine, a 50-round drum magazine, and a 100-round drum magazine were also recovered from Hill’s apartment.

The street value of the drugs recovered is approximately $96,000.

Hill was charged with drug trafficking, possession with the intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of firearms due to a previous felony conviction, and other related charges.

A judge has ordered Hill to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

