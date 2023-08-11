Joseph Bernard Copsey, 43, of Waldorf, MD, peacefully passed away on August 5, 2023, at the Hospice House of Charles County.

Joseph was born on November 15, 1979, to Joseph and Linda Copsey in Washington, DC.

He was a 1997 graduate of Charles County Public Schools. He worked for the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for 11 years. Joe did a lot of volunteer work for the Maryland Zoo, Casey Cares, Ronald McDonald House, National Kidney Foundation, Parkinson’s Disease, American Heart Association, and Donate Life. He enjoyed baseball, sightseeing, reading books, and playing video games.

Joe is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Bernard Luther Copsey and Teresa Veronica Copsey; maternal grandfather, John Bernard Dobry; aunt, Lucy Veronica Copsey, and aunt/godmother, Jeannette Mills.

Joe is survived by his parents; wife, Brandy Lynn Copsey of Waldorf, MD; maternal grandmother, Ramona Ferrell Dobry of LaPlata, MD; and many nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm for visitation with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, 1876 Mansion House Drive, Baltimore, MD 21227, or Infinite Legacy Attn. Ann Bromery 1730 Twin Spring Rd. Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21227.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

