Barbara Jean Hostetler, 89, of Hollywood Maryland went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on November 30, 1933 in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Carmel Cantrell and Erma Bell Cantrell. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her son Jerry Withrow, daughters Tammy Withrow and Devon Mackall. Siblings Marshall Cantrell, Louise Hall, Ivan Cantrell and Brenda Cantrell. Barbara is survived by her husband David Hostetler, children Sharon Goldsmith (Dallas), Charlotte Noel (Curtis), Beth Reece (Tim), Kathy Jo Boggs (Matthew), and Beverly Boatright. Multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Siblings Lorita Buzzanca, Margaret McCutchen and Debbie Pietroski.

Barbara loved camping and making new friends on the multiple camping trips that her and her husband enjoyed. She loved visiting friends, family and her favorite store Walmart.

Memorial contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.