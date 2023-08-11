Joseph B. Roberts Sr., 77, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 8, 2023, doing what he loved, farming.

He was born on February 13, 1946, in LaPlata, MD, son of the late William Allison Roberts Jr., and Edna Mae Cooksey Roberts.

Joseph married the love of his life, Margaret Bernadette Duffy, on May 3, 1969, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Waldorf, MD.

He loved interacting with people. He started his career at the U.S. Postal Service, which was for a very short period, Washington, DC was not for Joe! He worked in banking and Farm Credit. He managed Charles Lumber Company in LaPlata, MD until he became a school bus contractor in Charles County with 43 years of service. He always farmed part-time, which was really his calling in life. He enjoyed being outside piddling. He supported 4-H for 40 years. His one enjoyment was to support his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brother, Harold Roberts. Joe is survived by his wife, Margaret B. Roberts, of Mechanicsville, MD; daughter, Dawn M. Tierney (John C. Tierney, Jr.) of Mechanicsville, MD; son, Joseph B. Roberts Jr. (Stacey L. Roberts) of Mechanicsville, MD; brothers, William A. Roberts III of Bryantown, MD, Calvin Roberts of Heathsville, VA, David Roberts of Hughesville, MD, and Michael Roberts of Bryantown, MD; sister, Joan Edelen of Bryantown, MD; grandchildren, John C. Tierney III, Cheyenne N. Roberts, Savannah J. Roberts, and Portlynn S. Roberts.

Family and friends will be received for Joe’s Life Celebration on Monday, August 14, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with prayers beginning at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 11:00 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 25390 Maddox Road, Chaptico, MD. Father Peter Ackerman will officiate. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: American Heart Association; Christ Episcopal Church P.O. Box 8 Chaptico, MD 20621; Charles County 4-H Livestock Club 9501 Crain Highway, Bel Alton, MD 20611.

