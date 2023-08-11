Vaughn Jonathan Clark, Sr. departed this life on August 2, 2023 for a new life in Heaven. He was born on August 25, 1953 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Alice Clark and Vincent Curtis.

Vaughn grew up in Hollywood, MD. He was the oldest of six siblings, two sisters and four brothers. He was educated in the St. Mary’s County Public School System, graduating from Chopticon High School in 1972. After which he joined the Army in 1972 and was stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey.

He took great pride in being employed. He worked with his father in the trash removal business, participated in the Student Training Employment Program (STEP) with a job at the Naval Air Station while in high school, then later as a truck driver for Copenhaver Asphalt Services, as well as other various construction jobs.

He was a fun-loving person always joking around and pulling pranks on others. He enjoyed socializing, partying, and indulging in the spirits. He enjoyed sports, especially basketball and wrestling. He was a good artist and belonged to the Art Club in high school. His favorite TV shows were Family Feud with Steve Harvey and Westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John Vincent, Jr. and David. He leaves to mourn two sisters, Linda Somerville (Allen) of Mechanicsville, MD and Gail Curtis of Waldorf, MD; two brothers, Wayne Curtis (Danielle) of Waldorf, MD and Tyrone Curtis of Baltimore, MD, three children, Jeffrey Scriber of Lexington Park, MD, Vaughn Clark, Jr. (Victoria) of Lexington Park, MD, Tyrone Robinson, and five grandchildren, Trevon James, Tevron Scriber, Ty’rae Dove, Jaelien Clark, and Makenzie Clark.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., followed by prayers recited at 6:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

