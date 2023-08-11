Charles Edward “Eddie” Russell, Sr., 79, of California, MD formerly from Mechanicsville, MD passed away on July 29, 2023, in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on February 7, 1944, in Riverdale, MD, he was the loving son of the late Edith Anna Allen and William Howard Russell. Eddie was the loving husband of Georgia L. Russell whom he married on September 29, 1962, in Seat Pleasant, MD. He is survived by his children Charles E. Russell, Jr. of NC, William A. Russell (Lori) of Wyoming, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Along with his brother Allen L. Russell (Rowena) of Huntingtown, MD. He was preceded in death by his daughter Dawn M. Buckler.

Eddie graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1962, and moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1979. He was an Installer for Tyco International for 50 years, retiring in 2013.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD with Deacon Joe Lloyd officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Charles E. Russell, Jr, Pat Etheredge, Ray Buckler, Ray Buckler, III, Jeff Daye, and Matt Stueckler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Patrick Etheredge and Brandon Etheredge.

Contributions may be made to the Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 15 Mechanicsville, MD. 20659