William Noah Friess, Sr., “Will”, 24, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of the 7th District, passed away on August 5, 2023. Born on September 1, 1998 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Bradley Friess of Abell, MD and the late Mary Friess. Will was the loving husband of Adina Smith of Leonardtown, MD. He is survived by his son William Noah Friess, Jr. of Leonardtown, MD, as well as his sister Kirsten Friess of California, MD.

Will was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 2016. He was a Maryland State Inspector for Lexington Park Ford for seven years. Will was a Maryland ABATE Member and enjoyed working on his trucks, spending time with family and friends, especially Junior, and riding his motorcycle with his friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 14, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Kathleen Vermillion Price officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Episcopal Cemetery, Avenue, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Hunter Levin, Bryce Morrison, Jason Herbert, Raymond Woodburn, Evan Cunningham, and Tyler Schilling. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Shifflett, Liam Murphy, Devin Hyde, Steve Haig, Joe Bush, and Chris Smith.