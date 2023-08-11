Quincy Edward “Junior” Cusic, 88, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Junior was born March 3, 1935 to the late John Quincy and Nora Catherine Bussler Cusic. He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He is predeceased by his loving wife Ethel Inez Cusic, brothers Elwood Cusic, James Cusic and sisters Yvonne Wood, Teresa Raley and Catherine Raley. He is survived by his daughters Debbie Johnson (Ray) and Karen Montgomery (John/Monkey), brother Harry Cusic and companion Doris Lawrence.Junior was named Quincy after his father and Edward after his uncle George Edward Bussler. The late Irene Wood nicknamed him Little Junior and the name stuck ever since. He was born in 1935 at home on the farm at Delabrooke. He went to Oraville school, which was a one-room schoolhouse for grades 1-3 and went to the school next door for grades 4-6. The schools had no electricity or plumbing and the only heat source was a wood stove. There was a spring nearby where Junior’s job was to get the water for drinking. And there was an outhouse for the bathroom. In 1946, the family moved to a farm that his father purchased at Rt. 6 and Delabrooke Rd., an area known as Scrabbletown. Junior attended Margaret Brent High School for 6 years and graduated in 1952. He farmed for two years and held several jobs to include Parlett’s (carpentry), farmed at Cremona, farmed at Trent Hall and did carpentry work for Horace (Wiggy) Buckler.

Junior married Ethel Inez Langley on August 3, 1957 at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church in Benedict, MD. They were married for 56 years and had three daughters, Debbie Johnson (Ray), Sandra Wood (Tony), and Karen Montgomery (John/Monkey). Junior worked for Duke Construction Company for three years, Elmer Bailey for 15 years as his foreman and started his own business in 1976 where he built over 100 custom built homes plus other buildings, garages, etc. He built homes for his oldest daughter Debbie and his youngest daughter Karen and 2 homes for himself. He was a hard worker, never took a sick day and would help anyone, any way he could. Junior loved camping, fishing, reading, watching NASCAR and baseball and his biggest joy was dancing and doing things for other people. He loved sitting on his porch overlooking the farm and watching the boats on the water. You could set his watch by his stomach, eating the same times everyday – 5am – 12pm – 5pm and dessert was a must! Cake, pie or ice-cream. He loved his fruit trees and vegetables fresh out of the garden and canning all for the winter. He was the best dad, friend, and Uncle Junior to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers at 7:00 PM at the Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Father Andrew Royals officiating at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, MD. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Junior’s nephews and great-nephews: Johnny Cusic, Tom Langley, Gerald Wood, Steve Wood, Jeffrey Raley, Sr., Jeffrey Raley, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Herriman, Raymond Quade and Mark Hughes.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., P.O. Box 37, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.