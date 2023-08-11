Timothy Bryan Ruhl, 46, of Owings passed away August 3, 2023. He was born August 14, 1976 to George Francis Ruhl and Susan Lynn Morgan. Tim grew up in Pasadena and graduated from Northeast High School in 1994. He married Amy Walker in 1999 and they lived in Pasadena until moving to Owings in 2017. Tim was employed as a union steamfitter for Local 602, a career and union he was extremely proud of. Tim was an avid Washington Redskins and Capitals fan. He enjoyed collecting union pins, watching The Office with his daughters, and going to the beach.

Tim is survived by his loving wife Amy Ruhl, daughters Madison and Morgan Ruhl, father George Ruhl, uncles Jeff and Michael Morgan, and aunt Becky Zeller. He was preceded in death by his mother Susan Morgan.

The service for Tim will be livestreamed on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page at the following link https://www.facebook.com/RauschFH.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim’s honor can be made to the Bicuspid Aortic Foundation at the link below.