Margaret Diane Rackey, 87, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on August 3, 2023 in Prince Frederick, MD. Margaret was born on May 2, 1936 to William and Alice Treese. She was an avid baseball fan and really enjoyed to watch the Nationals, spend time with family and pets. She was a firm believer in the benefits of buttermilk. Margaret is survived by her children Daniel Rackey (Sheila) of Mechanicsville, MD; Janet East (George) of Huntingtown, MD; John Rackey (Mary Kay) of Prince Frederick, MD; James Rackey (Crissy) of Port Republic, MD; and Thomas Rackey, Sr. (Janice) of Mechanicsville, MD. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday August 8, 2023 from 10-11 AM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Rd., Port Republic, MD 20676 for viewing. A service will follow at 11:00 AM. After the service the interment will take place at Chesapeake Highland Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD.