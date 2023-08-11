Charlene Smith Litz, 85, of Solomons, Maryland passed away peacefully on August 4, 2023.

She was born on February 10, 1938 in Washington, DC to Charles and Florence Smith.

When Charlene was in fifth grade, she gave a Valentine to the new boy, Bobby Litz, and their love story began!

Charlene attended Anacostia High School, and after graduation, she married Bob Litz on May 26, 1956.

Charlene worked for the Central Intelligence Agency from January 1956 until October 1963.

Charlene and Bob welcomed their first child, a son, Corey Allen, on November 14, 1963. Two years less one day later, they welcomed their daughter Kimberly Anne.

Charlene stayed home for several years to raise their children, and returned to the workforce in 1976. She worked in several divisions at the U.S. Census Bureau until her retirement in January 1996.

Charlene was an avid reader, cruciverbalist, and bowler, but her greatest joy was her marriage and her family. Charlene and Bob shared 60 beautiful years of marriage before Bob’s passing in October 2016.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles M. and Florence A. Smith; her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” A. Haiber; and her husband and the love of her life, Robert “Bob” E. Litz.

She is survived by and will be dearly missed by her son, Corey Allen Litz (Sue); daughter, Kimberly Anne Litz; grandson, Justin Robert Seibert (Shelby); granddaughter, Brittney Lynn Litz (Jacob); and great granddaughter, Adalynn Becca Seibert.

A private service will be held on a later date.