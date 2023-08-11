Larry Lee Robey, Sr., 82, of Chesapeake Beach passed away August 4, 2023. He was born July 18, 1941, in Washington, DC. Larry grew up in Brandywine and Suitland and graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1959. He married Jane Gregory in 1970 and they lived in Gambrills until moving to Chesapeake Beach in 1976. Larry worked as a meat cutter for Grand Union Supermarket for many years. Following his retirement, he went to work as a sales representative for Folz Vending. Larry was a member of Union Church and enjoyed regularly attending Sunday service with his family. Larry loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always made sure there was a tire swing in the backyard for the grandkids to play on. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing World Tavern Poker, magic tricks, working in the yard, gardening, fishing, and collecting antique model cars.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Jane Robey, children Carol Grierson and her husband Eddie of Huntingtown, and Danny Smith, Larry Robey, Jr., and Wendy Robey, all of Chesapeake Beach, grandchildren Lacey Keller and her husband Joey, Michael Smith and his wife Tori, Jeff Grierson and his wife Carrie, Eric Smith and his wife Connie, Lindsay Kreuter and her husband Butch, Josh Hammaker, Megan Gulloti and her husband Cameron, Lailah Robey, and Mark Robey, 6 great-granddaughters and 3 great-grandsons. He is also survived by his siblings Joe Kimble, Terri Williams, Carol Becker, Timothy Robey, and Mike Robey, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Donna Robey, and sisters Patsy, Betty Jo, Gloria Jean, Sandy, and Raylene.