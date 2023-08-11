Albert William “Al” Trott, Jr., 54, of Lothian, MD passed away August 4, 2023. Al was born November 4, 1968 to Carolyn Ann (Moore) and Albert W. Trott, Sr. He was raised in Lothian and attended Tracey’s Elementary and Capital Christian Academy, and graduated from Southern High School in 1986. Al then attended Lincoln Technical Institute, receiving his automobile mechanic certificate in 1987. Al was employed as a mechanic with the Prince George’s County Board of Education from 1987 until 2015. He was also the owner/operator of South County Trucking.

Al married Billie Jo Robertson on February 16, 2001, and they lived and raised their family in Lothian. Al loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, hunting, and attending drag races. He also loved cooking, eating, and spending time with family.

Al is survived by his wife Billie Jo and their four children, Heather Sylvis, Ashley Trott, Jason Sylvis, and Albert W. Trott III, and by his parents Carolyn and Albert Trott, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, Al’s family asks that donations in his memory be made to the American Heart Association.