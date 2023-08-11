Paula Marie Catlett, 47, of Port Republic, Maryland passed away peacefully at her home on August 5, 2023.She was born on October 16, 1975 in Cheverly Maryland to Paul Joseph Catlett and the late Francenia Marie Pridham Catlett Capino.

Paula attended Mt. Harmony Elementary, Northern Middle and Calvert High School, graduating in 1993. She went on to attend Southern Maryland College majoring in Business and Accounting. She was employed by the Calvert County Health Department for 14 years, leaving to take employment with Bay Community Support Services. Paula enjoyed spending time with her children, together they would explore flea Markets looking for unique items.

Paula was the proud and devoted mother to Vance Alexander Johnson and Audrey Marie Johnson, both of Port Republic, MD. She is also survived by her father, Paul Catlett and his wife Donna, brother Justin Catlett and his wife Jenn, and numerous Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday August 12, 2023 from 10 until the time of services, 12 noon at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland. Internment will follow in Chesapeake Highland Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD.