Bonita Ann “Bonnie” Randall, 77, of Chesapeake Beach passed away August 5, 2023. She was born October 18, 1945 in Hillside, MD to Bernard Milton Sr. and Helen Mae (Dame) Shartzer. Bonnie grew up in Hillside and graduated from St. Ceceila Academy in 1963. She worked for the Department of Justice in Washington, DC for many years. Known to her family as the “dancing queen” for her ability to dance like Tina Turner, Bonnie enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved dancing, walking, and spending time with her family and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Donald Randall, granddaughter Stephanie Greenwell, sister Carol Garriott-Parker, and brother Bernard Shartzer, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Dawn Lawrence and her husband Bob of Chesapeake Beach and Crystal Lawrence-Greenwell of Shady Side, stepdaughter Beth Wilson of Myrtle Beach, SC, grandchildren Stephen Greenwell, Jr. of Shady Side, Kelsey Greenwell of Pasadena, Allison Greenwell of Shady Side, Endy and Janine Graf of Shady Side, and Katera Wilson of West Virginia, sisters Tina Dennison and her husband Roger of Chesapeake Beach and Angela McMullen of Chesapeake Beach, her loving partner Tommy Wells of Owings, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.