Carl Ireland Denton, 96, of Sunderland, MD passed away August 7, 2023 at his residence. Carl was born July 15, 1927 in Sunderland to Louise I. (Ireland) and Wilburn William Denton. He was raised in Sunderland and attended Calvert County Schools. He joined the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. Upon his return from military service Carl married Edna Viola Norfolk on May 20, 1950 and they lived and raised their family in Chesapeake Beach, until moving back to the family farm in Sunderland. Carl was employed as a police officer with the Federal Government at the Randle Cliff Naval Research Lab in Chesapeake Beach. He was also a lifelong farmer raising tobacco, tomatoes, corn, squash, and other garden vegetables. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, and also loved cutting grass, horse racing, spending time with his family, especially his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities.

Carl is survived by his wife of 73 years, Viola, sons Johnny Denton and wife Brenda of Mechanicsville and Ronnie Denton of Sunderland, and daughter Carol Phillips and husband Charles of Chesapeake Beach. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Terry Denton, grandchildren Michael Phillips, Susan Chaney, Jamie Cochran, Joshua Denton, John Denton, Albert Lyon, and CJ Denton, seventeen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, his brother Lester Denton, and sister Iris Smith. He was preceded in death by his son Vernon Denton, a grandson Ronnie Denton, and a brother Jack Denton.