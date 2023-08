William Mark “Bill” Resnick, 66, of Owings passed away August 8, 2023.

Visitation 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Rausch Funeral Home-Owings 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane

Owings, MD 20736 Services Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, August 17, 2023

11:00 AM Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church 1601 W Mt Harmony Road

Owings, MD 20736 Link:

https://www.ccjgs.org/ Interment Burial Jesus the Good Shepherd Cemetery 1601 W Mt Harmony Road

Owings, MD 20736