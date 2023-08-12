Margaret Ruth Gettic, 91

Margaret Ruth Gettic

May 1932 – Aug. 4 2023

Born in a log cabin in Bedford, County, PA., to a single mother. At age 1, Margaret’s Mother moved to Port Tobacco, Md.

There Margaret’s Mother met and married Mr. Murphy, a Tobacco farmer. While there Margaret’s Mother had 2 other daughters, Margaret’s half sisters.

At the age of sixteen, and much hardship, Margaret left home to stay with her Aunt & Uncle in Hughesville.

At an earlier age, she had met the DeMarr family, local Tobacco farmers themselves. At age 21 she began an inseparable relationship with Ella Mae DeMarr. The two would cling together for over 63 years, hard times, uncertain times, the endured together.

Margaret was a devoted seventh day Adventist, having been baptized in her early teens. She attended the Waldorf SDA church there for well over a half century, she had many friends & care givers there, for they were family to Margaret & her Mother. She clung to her devout faith with a quiet steadfastness few could muster. Margaret’s life partner, Ella passed away in May, 2018. Ella’s absence was unbearable to Margaret, she suffered ailment after ailment. Nonetheless she seldom complained. S She passed peacefully, while asleep on 4 August 2023.

She is survived by her sister Marion Johnson, a niece, nephews, cousins, and great nieces.

Her services will be held at the Waldorf Seventh Day Adventist Curch, burial to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf. Dates/times are pending.

All charitable contributions in Margaret’s memory can be forwarded to the Waldorf Seventh Day Adventist Chuch.

Attn: Pastor Dan D.