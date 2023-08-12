Police Investigating a Motor Vehicle Collision Involving a Motorcycle in Charlotte Hall

On August 11, 2023, at approximately 9:06pm, police responded to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road at the intersection of Oak Station Drive for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, police noticed the operator of the motorcycle had been ejected and was being treated by medical personnel.

Due to the incapacitating injuries, Trooper 7 was requested and flew the operator of the motorcycle to an area hospital.

A Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to assume the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, operated by Fabian Cardona, 49, of White Plains was going North on Three Notch Road and struck a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, operated by Jaden Marchelle Roney, 20, of Waldorf.

It was determined the Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Three Notch Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Oak Station Drive and was struck by the Harley Davidson. As a result of the collision, the motorcycle operator was ejected from the vehicle.

At this time driver error and weather conditions appear to be factors in the crash.

If you witnessed this crash, or any events leading up to it, please contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 2337. You can also email him at [email protected].