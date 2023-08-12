$840,000 Multi-Match Winning Ticket Sold in Waldorf

Charles County store sells game’s fifth jackpot of 2023

A Maryland Lottery player is waking up a little happier today. An $840,000 jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket was sold in Waldorf for the Thursday, Aug. 10, drawing.

The winner can choose between the annuity, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $530,000 cash option (before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 14, 15, 20, 32, 40 and 42 came from Moreland’s Country Store at 14950 Woodville Road in Waldorf.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner has 182 days after the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

The Charles County retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

This is the fifth Maryland Multi-Match jackpot win of 2023. The game’s jackpot was hit six times in 2022 and five times in 2021. It was last hit for $570,000 on April 13, 2023. Top Multi-Match jackpot wins to date were $4.8 million on Sept. 19, 2009; $4.45 million on March 18, 2010; $3.8 million on Dec. 16, 2010 and $3.6 million on June 8, 2015.

Multi-Match, which started in 2006, is the Lottery’s in-state jackpot game, with tickets sold only in Maryland. On each $2 Multi-Match ticket, players receive three lines of six numbers from a range of 1 to 43. The Lottery draws six numbers from 1 to 43 every Monday and Thursday night.

To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers on any one line. Players can win up to $1,000 by matching between three and five numbers on any one line, and they can win up to $2,000 more by matching between 5 and 18 numbers total on all three lines combined. The overall chances of winning are 1 in 8.5. The chances of winning the jackpot on a $2 ticket are approximately 1 in 2 million.

Drawing results are available online at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone. Simply download the free MD Lottery app in the Apple and android app stores.