75-Year-Old Flown to Trauma Center After Becoming Trapped Under Tractor in Callaway

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, at approximately 11:47 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21000 block of Point Lookout Road in Callaway, for a subject trapped under a tractor.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 75-year-old male with his lower body trapped underneath of the tractor, he was conscious, alert and breathing.

Incident command requested the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma “Go-Team” which was responding with Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 1. The GO Team is an specialized team of physicians and certified registered nurse anesthetists. They can be requested by scene/incident commanders for when patients with have extrication times that are estimated to exceed one hour. Learn more about the GO Team here.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby and transport the patient.

Trooper 7 advised they were responding, however, a short time later they cancelled themselves due to mechanical issues. The flight medics drove to the landing zone to assist.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and 6 were requested due to Trooper 7 being unavailable. Both helicopters were requested to continue responding after a separate motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian was dispatched in Callaway. (no injuries were reported in the incident and all units returned to service)

17 firefighters from the Bay District and Second District Volunteer Fire Departments were able to free the victim in under 20 minutes using High pressure air-bags, stabilization struts, cribbing, and other heavy rescue lifting equipment.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 1 and 2 were cancelled once the victim was freed.

Some photos courtesy of ScanMD.org.

