Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Clements

On Friday, August 11, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 23480 Budds Creek Road and Nellies Way in Clements, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one overturned and trapped.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, over a guardrail and on its roof, with the vehicle resting against a tree.

Incident command requested a helicopter as the female victim was trapped and going in and out of consciousness.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department responded and performed rapid extrication due to the patients condition.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the 26-year-old female to an area trauma center. Flight medics were advised the patient suffered three seizures since their arrival.

Police are investigating the collision.

Photo taken by, property of ScanMD

