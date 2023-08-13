No Arrest Made After Another Armed Carjacking in St. Mary’s County

On August 12, 2023 at approximately 3:00 a.m., a male victim was stopped at the intersection of South Shangri La Drive and Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, in a Chevrolet S10 truck. He was approached by a thin black male suspect who knocked on his window with handgun and ordered the victim out of the vehicle.

The suspect then opened the victim’s door and forcibly removed him from the truck. The victim ran after his truck as it proceeded west on Great Mills Road and turned onto Midway Drive, entering the Patuxent Homes neighborhood.

The victim later located his truck unoccupied, on Yorktown Road. He recovered the vehicle and contacted your Sheriff’s Office several hours later.

The investigation continues.