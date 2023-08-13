La Plata Police Officer of the Quarter – Officer Kalen Kerere

La Plata Officer of the Quarter: La Plata police officers are in our community day and night committed to protecting and serving the citizens of La Plata and Charles County. They do remarkable work each day. We’d like to introduce you to the La Plata Police Department’s Officer of the Quarter – Officer Kalen Kerere.

On June 26, 2023, at approximately 9:50 a.m., Officer Kalen Kerere was dispatched to a single-vehicle collision in the 9900 block of Charles Street. Charles County Sheriff’s Officer Cody Bottorf #737 was first on scene and noticed the sole occupant was unresponsive and not breathing. Officer Bottorf removed the individual from the vehicle and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Upon arrival, Officer Kalen Kerere relieved Officer Bottorf and continued CPR until La Plata Volunteer Fire Department members arrived and took over medical care.

It was later determined the individual had a medical event while driving which led to the single-vehicle collision. Officer Kalen Kerere and Officer Cody Bottorf provided the victim the best chance to survive. The victim was found to be recovering in a local hospital several days later.



On May 21, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Police Officer First Class Logan Warren and Officer Kalen Kerere were dispatched to the 600 block of Piney Branch Way for the report of a domestic related incident.

Upon entering the area, the officers observed an individual sitting in a vehicle matching the description of the involved individual.

The individual was found to be intoxicated and uncooperative.

As officers attempted to detain the individual, a brief struggle ensued. Search of the individual located a loaded .380 handgun in his pant pocket. The individual was transported to Charles County Detention Center for processing and charging.

On July 7, 2023, the involved individual was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges including a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Officer Kerere also had a significant narcotics seizure during a car stop on June 5, 2023.

Congratulations Officer Kerere!