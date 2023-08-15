UPDATE: Cause of House Fire in Lusby Remains Under Investigation

UPDATE: On Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 2:23 a.m., firefighters responded to 432 Lake Drive in Lusby, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the one story single family dwelling. The occupants were identified as Katsunori and Diann Mita. The homeowners safely escaped without injury and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $200,000.00

Over 50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire was discovered by the homeowner, with the area of origin being the rear exterior of the home.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.



On Sunday, August 13, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Dunkirk, Bay District, and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to 432 Lake Drive in Lusby, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story residence on a crawl space with fire showing from multiple sides of the residence.

A working fire dispatch, tanker task force and a 2-alarm was requested which alerted additional firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County.

Firefighters deployed 2 attack lines and began fire extinguishment while others conducted primary searches of the residence which provided negative results.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated one home occupant on the scene.

Approximately 4000 feet of 4 inch supply line hose was used to supply the fire ground utilizing a pumper relay from the nearest fire hydrant.

Personnel operated for over 2 hours. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause of the fire, SMECO responded to assist.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood VFD, Solomons VFD, and ScanMD.org

